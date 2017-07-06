Vischer launches Startup Desk

We are delighted to announce the launch of the VISCHER Startup Desk. VISCHER pools the specific expertise of different practice team members within the newly established VISCHER Startup Desk.

Our experts provide best-in-class advice to founders, entrepreneurs, startups and investors on all legal aspects relating to startups. We have longstanding experience in this area and our team is actively involved in the Swiss startup ecosystem. In order to meet the financial challenges of startups, VISCHER provides innovative and affordable fee models.