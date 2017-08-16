Vischer helps Vicarius Pharma secure $21.8m financing

Vicarius Pharma AG, a newly-launched company providing US-based biopharmaceutical companies with a novel approach to commercialising their first asset in European markets, has secured a CHF21m ($21.8m) investment through a Series A preferred stock financing from private investors.

Vischer acted as transaction counsel to Vicarius. The team included Felix W Egli (Partner, Corporate), team leader, and Stefan Kohler (Partner, Regulatory Life Science), Roland Müller (Partner, Notary), Christoph Niederer (Partner, Tax), Thomas Krizaj (Managing Associate, Corporate), Peter Kühn (Corporate) and Seraina Tsering (Banking & Finance).