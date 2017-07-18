Vischer advises JSR on acquisition of pioneering life sciences company Selexis

SR Corporation, listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange, recently completed its acquisition of Selexis, a pioneering life sciences company and global leader in mammalian cell-line generation technologies.

JSR was represented by Transatlantic Law International (TALI) and Vischer as the Swiss M&A legal counsel.

The Vischer team was led by Christian Wyss, partner and head of the Vischer corporate & commercial practice team, and included Gian-Andrea Caprez (managing associate, M&A), Marc Prinz (partner, employment) and Nadia Tarolli (partner, tax).

JSR Corporation, through its business unit JSR Life Sciences, provides specialised materials and products to the biotech industry. JSR Life Sciences operates a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and R&D labs in key markets throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.