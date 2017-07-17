VdA’s Carla Gonçalves Borges appointed member of Concórdia mediation and disputes centre

Carla Gonçalves Borges appointed member of the Management Commission of Concórdia

July 14, 2017, Concórdia – Conciliation and Mediation of Disputes Centre

Carla Gonçalves Borges, litigation & arbitration managing associate, was appointed member of the Management Commission of Concórdia – Conciliation and Mediation of Disputes Centre for the 2017/2019 mandate.

Concórdia is a non-profit association whose aim is “to promote Conciliation and Mediation of Disputes Centres and other alternative ways of dispute resolutions.