For six consecutive years, VdA has won the Euronext Lisbon Awards 2017 in the category of Most Active Law Firm in Bonds.

The award recognises the most involved law firm in advising on bond issues transactions, according to the volume of listed bonds and the respective amounts in the segment of the regulated Euronext.

VdA has won the award since it was established, reaffirming its leading position in Banking & Finance and Capital Markets.