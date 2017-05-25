VdA TMT partner is speaker at Portugal Air Summit

Magda Cocco, TMT partner, is participating as a speaker at the Portugal Air Summit, with the main theme “The future of aviation”, from May 24 to 27, in Ponte de Sor.

The Portugal Air Summit is the most important aeronautical event ever held in Portugal and gathers together the most relevant personalities of industry, infrastructures and services. Over a four-day period, the course takes a comprehensive look at the future of aviation sectors.

The partner of VdA will be part of a panel of speakers that will discuss ‘Space – Portugal and the last frontier’. This participation is an important milestone in the investment the firm has made in the aviation sector.