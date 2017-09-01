VdA is most recognised Spanish firm in Tax Controversy Leaders

VdA’s tax team has been distinguished in the Tax Controversy Leaders 2017, by International Tax Review.

Tiago Marreiros Moreira, Joaquim Pedro Lampreia, Samuel Fernandes de Almeida (partners), Conceição Gamito, Francisco Cabral Matos, Ricardo Seabra Moura and Rita Magalhães (managing associates) and Frederico Antas, Joana Lobato Heitor and João Riscado Rapoula (senior associates) are the featured lawyers.

VdA is the Portuguese law firm with the most number of lawyers recognised as leaders in Tax Controversy in a list which results of the recognition of clients regarding the performance level of professionals throughout the year and disclosed by the international publication specialised in tax, International Tax Review.