VdA partners to participate in the Agenda Africa 2017

Olivier Bustin, international managing associate in the Oil & Gas practice area, is to participate in the Agenda Africa Forum, an event hosted by the Iberian Lawyer in London on April 5.

The topic of the event is: ‘Sub-Saharan Africa. Turning the corner in 2017’.

Bustin will present on ‘Why invest now in DRC?’, and will share his view of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in particular and of the Francophone Africa in general.

Francophone Africa is a key region for VdA’s practice, through VdA Legal Partners, namely in Gabon, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo.