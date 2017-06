João Afonso Fialho, VdA partner for projects – infrastrucures, energy & natural resources, is guest speaker at the 3rd Annual Conference of the World Initiative of Mining Lawyers (WIOML), which is held in Toledo, Spain on the 6th and 7th of June 2017.

Fialho is participating in the “European Mineral Policy – “The European Renaissance – Old Europe” module, with an overview of Mining Laws and Changes in Portugal.