VdA partner in ‘De Lisboa para Lisboa’ initiative

This project refers to a partnership between the Lisbon Municipality, start-up companies, banks and NGOs, for the purpose of launching a crowd funding platform for financing innovative ideas and projects aimed at improving the social and economic scenario of the city. This required intervention by the banks (granting of financing basis), the Municipality (overall coordination of the project and its implementation calendar) and the NGOs and start-ups (centralising project management and carrying out relevant contacts with third parties, as well as managing regular follow-up and monitoring to the evolution of the platform and its status of implementation).

Fernando Resina da Silva and Helena Correia Mendonça, TMT – Telecoms & Media, Technologies partner and principal consultant (respectively) contributed in this initiative.