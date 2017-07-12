VdA lawyers write on funds in Angola

Pedro Simões Coelho, Banking & Finance partner and responsible for Investment Funds practice, and Alexandre Oliveira, associate of the same practice, have contributed to the International Comparative Legal Guide to: Alternative Investment Funds.

In this guide that includes 23 jurisdictions, the partner and the associate contribute with the Angola chapter, where they enlighten several aspects of Angola’s legislation whithin the Investment Funds subject. Questions related to the regulatory framework, fund legal structures, investments or taxations are answered in this chapter.