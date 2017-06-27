VdAâ€™s Rui Amendoeira analyses Angolaâ€™s oil market in Mercado newspaper

Rui Amendoeira, head partner of the oil & gas practice was interviewed by the Angolan newspaper Mercado to analyse the oil industry and the Angolan market including the current market conditions of low prices in the oil industry and potential solutions that will allow Angola to continue to be the largest African oil producer.

