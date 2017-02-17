Unigestion acquires Akina

Akina and Unigestion are to merge their private equity businesses to create a leading expert in global small and mid-market private equity, with $6bn in assets under management and 54 professionals in Geneva, Zurich, London, New York and Singapore.

Walder Wyss is advising Akina in this transaction.

The Walder Wyss team is led by partner Luc Defferrard (Corporate M&A) and includes partner Maurus Winzap (Tax), counsels Alexandre Both (Corporate M&A) and Janine Corti (Tax), associates André Kuhn (Corporate M&A), Anna Baldenbach von Bröchen (Corporate M&A) and Simona Müller (Corporate M&A).