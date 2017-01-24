Unicase law firm regularly participates in seminars devoted to new instruments and concepts in Kazakhstan.
Nursalim Suleimenov recently took part in a seminar organised by the Association for the Development of Islamic Finance. He explained the role of the Shariah Advisory Council as a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the principles of Shariah.
Unicase at Islamic finance seminar
