Unicase holds subsoil use in Kazakhstan event

Yelyubayev Zhumageldy Sakenovich, managing legal counsel of Eurasia Business Unit of Chevron Corporation, professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and president of Kazakhstan Petroleum Lawyers Association (KPLA), led Unicase’s business-breakfast event on subsoil use in Kazakhstan.

His practical expertise and interesting analysis of the sector legislation captured the interest of the audience and led to vivid discussions of the current issues of the law on subsoil use and legal peculiarities of its regulation in Kazakhstan.