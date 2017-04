Unicase partner Zhanar Abdullayeva and administrative director Zulfira Sadyrbayeva were recently guest lecturers at KIMEP University.

Zhanar Abdullayeva explained the importance of education and practical skills for lawyers, the necessity of detailed legal analysis, collaboration, commitment to the development and understanding of the basics of legal profession.

Students had the opportunity to show their analytical skill in search of resolutions for problematic cases put before them.