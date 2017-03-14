Unicase advises on Semey lighting modernisation

Unicase advised on the implementation of the street lighting system modernisation project to improve the Semey lighting system’s efficiency, including conducting a legal due diligence of the project, consequently producing a draft report of Public Service Contract with adequate procurement strategy in line with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Design-Supply-Install-Operate and Maintain (DSIOM) Contract between the municipal company and a private contractor.

The team was led by the partners Saniya Perzadayeva and Raushana Chaltabayeva