Unicase advises on Kazakhstan street lighting modernisation project

Unicase is advising the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the government of Kazakhstanon over the implementation of the street lighting system modernisation project.

The initiative will introduce long-term, sustainable improvements to the country’s lighting system efficiency. The work includes conducting a legal due diligence of the project, and consequently producing a draft report of Public Service Contract with an adequate procurement strategy in line with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Design-Supply-Install-Operate and Maintain (DSIOM) Contract between the municipal company and a private contractor.

The Unicase team was led by partners Saniya Perzadayeva and Raushana Chaltabayeva.