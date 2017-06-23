Unicase advises on Kazakhstan Big Almaty ring road project

Unicase is advising IFC, EBRD and the Government of Kazakhstan on the pilot concession project, construction and operation of the Big Almaty ring road (BAKAD), valued at more than $1bn, which will be the start of PPP development in transport sector.

Assistance included: during the first phase of the project, the team successfully initiated a number of legislative changes to ensure bankability of the project. It developed a complete package of tender documentation and procedures for carrying out tender on selection of the concessionaire, developed the draft of the concession contract. During the second phase of the project, the team continues to provide comprehensive support of the project, including participation in the negotiation process with the concessionaire.

The Unicase team is led by the managing partner, Saniya Perzadaeva and the partner Raushana Chatabayeva.