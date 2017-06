Unicase has advised DHL Kazakhstan on antimonopoly regulation.

Assistance included providing detailed analysis and assessment of the competitive environment relating to services in air carriage of cargo and documents, including analysis of legislation in the field of anti-monopoly activities. The team also assisted in the cooperation of the company with the antimonopoly body.

The Unicase team was led by the partner Artem Timoshenko and associate Berikhan Amreyev.