Two Luxembourg partners recognised in Chambers Europe guide

Ogier partners Daniel Richards and Fabien Debroise have been listed as “notable practitioners” in the firm’s growing Luxembourg office in the latest Chambers Europe guide.

The guide lists Ogier’s banking and finance practice as one of the top 18 teams in the Duchy of Luxembourg – noting that it is a recent entrant to the market that has been “particularly active of late in the investment sector, advising on the financing of funds and SPVs”.

The firm’s Private Equity practice, recently strengthened by the promotion of Laurent Thailly to the partnership, has also been recognised in the guide for the first time.