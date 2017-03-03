TV documentary to highlight medical blunders

The continuing problem of medical blunders in the NHS across England and Wales is to be highlighted by national current affairs programme ITV Tonight, as figures show completely avoidable errors which cause harm – and even deaths – have reached a four-year high.

‘NHS: Medical Blunders Revealed – Tonight’ will tell the stories of three victims of serious medical mistakes, including one case in which Hudgell Solicitors represented the family of a man who’d had a surgical swab left in him for 13 years after surgery.

In the case handled by Hudgell Solicitors, Luton and Dunstable Hospital left a swab in patient Frank Hibbard’s pelvis while removing his prostate.

NHS: Medical Blunders Revealed ITV, March 2, 7.30pm