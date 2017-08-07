Time running out for passengers of BA2276 to make compensation claim

Stewarts Law and Wisner Law Firm have concluded claims for over 100 passengers on board British Airways Flight BA2276, which suffered a catastrophic engine failure on take-off at Las Vegas on 8 September 2015.

The international group of passengers suffered a number of psychological and physical injuries, and were able to claim damages for pain, emotional stress and financial loss by bringing claims in the US courts.

Any passengers who have not yet made a claim will be unable to do so after the accident’s second year anniversary on 8 September 2017.