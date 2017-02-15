Tim Pole prosecutes £2m case

With information from the Express & Star newspapaer

Andrew Sears was off work for more than a year after being hospitalised with a compression fracture to his spine, a court heard. But the father-of-one was unable to continue in his old role and, after another period of sick leave, was dismissed by Warburtons.

Mr Sears, who had worked at the factory since 2007, was not able to return to work until December 2014. He was dismissed almost exactly a year later following another long period of sick leave.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted Warburtons Ltd as a result of the incident.

The watchdog declared that there was a lack of training and supervision for employees working at height.

