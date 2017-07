Tim Pole of No5 Barristers’ Chambers led for the prosecution at Carlisle Crown Court when the boss of an obstacle course pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches.

One female competitor suffered a fractured neck and was left with “life-changing” injuries at the inaugural Gelt Gladiator endurance challenge in May 2015, while a man sustained a broken collarbone. Three other participants were left with broken or dislocated lower limbs.

Major safety changes have since been made at the venue.