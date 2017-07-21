Three new tenants at One Essex Court

One Essex Court has announced that all three of the current pupils will join Chambers as tenants on 1st October 2017.

Ben Zelenka Martin, Genevieve Burley and Joshua Crow all exceeded the high standard of excellence demanded of pupils at One Essex Court.

“Their success follows a rigorous period of training and evaluation, and we are confident they possess the necessary skills to offer clients the highest quality of service,” said a spokesperson.

One Essex Court has an unrivalled record of converting pupillage into tenancy, where pupils compete against Chambers’ required high standard of excellence, rather than against one another for a predetermined tenancy quota.

Notwithstanding the success of our current group of pupils, One Essex Court remains active in seeking to add further talent to an already deep bench of specialists at all levels.