Firm News Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners The world in 2017 14 February 2017 11:27 14 February 2017 11:27 Worldwide economics in the spotlight at this event in Rome. For more: http://www.gop.it/events_view.php?lang=eng&id=571 News Law firms Weil Gotshal exits Middle East with Dubai office closure News Law firms Making partner at a US firm: promotion strategies uncovered News Law firms Plexus Law completes third redundancy round in under three years You must be logged in to comment. Log in