The Lawyer Awards

June 2018

Grosvenor House Hotel, London

The Lawyer Awards are the leading awards initiative within the legal calendar and are unquestionably the biggest night of the year for the legal profession.

Bringing together over 1300 private practice lawyers and senior corporate counsel, the Awards reward best practice and celebrate excellence across the whole industry.

Get the date for 2018 in your diary and make sure you start thinking about your entry for 2018. Could you be taking home one of the sought after trophies?

<<Register your interest>>

Event overview

28 winners taking home a sought after Lawyer Awards trophy

450+ Awards submissions from 220 organisations across the legal spectrum

1,230+ attendees from over 250 organisations

50+ judges discussing and deliberating the entries

>>Register interest<<

Contact us

Speaking Opportunity
Denisa Luchian
Senior Conference Producer
Phone: +44 (0)20 7970 4663
E-mail: speakers@thelawyer.com

Delegate enquiries
Emma Bower
Relationship Manager
Phone: +44 (0) 207 970 4171
Email: delegates@thelawyer.com

Sponsorship enquiries
Mark Philbrick
Sales Director – The Lawyer Marketing Solutions & Events
Phone: +44 (0) 207 970 4647
E-mail: sponsorship@thelawyer.com

Media Partner
Abbi Modaberi
Group Marketing Manager
Phone: +44 (0)207 970 4486
E-mail: abbi.modaberi@centaur.co.uk

  • You must be logged in to comment. Log in