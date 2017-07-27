Success in Ukraine crop protection products import case

Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners Ukraine criminal law team recently defended a global producer and distributor of crop protection products in criminal proceedings initiated by the enforcement and customs authorities with respect to import of its products to Ukraine.

As a result of team’s work, the criminal proceeding was revoked from the Security Service of Ukraine and transferred to the National Police.

Subsequently the criminal proceeding and all charges were dismissed, the import was restored. This allowed the client to continue its business activity on the Ukrainian market.

The client was represented by Partner Sergiy Grebenyuk, Senior Associate Orest Stasiuk, Associate Volodymyr Tkachenko, and Junior Associate Andriy Tymoshenko.