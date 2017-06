Gowling WLG has won Infrastructure Projects Team of the Year at the prestigious Lawyer Awards, following a ceremony at Grosvenor House, London.

Hosted by The Lawyer, Gowling WLG was also successful in the IP/IT Team of the Year and Energy Team categories, earning the Highly Commended accolade in both.

More than 1,300 private practice lawyers and senior corporate counsel were brought together to celebrate the achievements of the industry.