Following a recent industry survey of high profile family lawyers, Stewarts Law had more partners featured in Spear’s Top 50 family lawyers, including an unprecedented three within the Top 10 for the second year running, than any other firm in the UK.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Premium content
Premium content
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- Eight ex-Cobbetts employees referred to SDT on “incompetence” charge
- Former Clifford Chance chief exits new firm after three months
- Cadwalader boosts maternity pay in City as part of benefits package overhaul
- Lloyds Bank in-house heavyweight Wan exits amid restructure
- How National Grid got its external firms in line
- LIA SocGen settlement: This saga is nowhere near over
- How RPC reconfigured its people processes
- End of the road for Youle-Bagshaw double act as Skadden gets its man
- RBS rights issue battle adjourned as bank makes last-minute offer to shareholders
- Future of SFO investigations in question amid Theresa May pledge
- Commented
- Recent
- AIG awards panel spots to 30 firms in new-look UK roster
- Former RBS CEO turns to Clifford Chance ahead of court appearance
- The sad story of Cobbetts
- The federal experience of the EU
- Stewarts Law is tops in family lawyers survey
- David Asker elected HCEOA board director
- Bär & Karrer advises Huntsman on all-stock merger
- Appeal dismissed in sensational discrimination claim
- Retirement exits to hit Linklaters’ slow-growth City litigation group
- Exclusive: Winston & Strawn closes two Greater China offices