Douglas Scott, a specialist legal recruitment firm, has announced that Zara Okereafor, a senior paralegal working in Stewart Law’s commercial litigation department, is the ‘Happiest Person in Legal’ 2017.

Douglas Scott received over 3,000 responses to its annual salary survey, which covers job satisfaction, likelihood to move and more, and after reviewing the data found that Zara was this year’s winner.

The article interviewing Zara can be found here.