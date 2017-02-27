Stewarts Law debuts on Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work for list 2017

Stewarts Law has featured for the first time on the ‘Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For’ list.

Ten law firms across the country made the cut, up from eiht in 2016, including seven from London and only two with a Leeds presence.

John Cahill, managing partner of Stewarts Law, said: “We are delighted to appear in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For. We will ensure that our staff continue to be well looked after and thrive in a dynamic yet supportive environment.”

Stewarts Law features on the list at number 58 overall, the sixth legal firm on the list. Sunday Times Best 100 Companies to work for is an annual survey that ranks the cream of Britain’s employers, and its appearance each year is a high-profile event in the nation’s business calendar. It has been running since 2000.