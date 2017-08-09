Stewarts Law advises passengers evacuated from Thomas Cook flight

Our Aviation team is advising and assisting passengers who were evacuated from a Boeing 757-300 at Egypt’s Hurghada Airport on 19 July 2017. Operated by Thomas Cook as Flight MT-519, the crew reported smelling burning and smoke was spotted in the cabin just before take-off.

Our international Aviation team has commenced an investigation into the incident, drawing upon its extensive experience in previous airline incidents involving emergency evacuations during take-off and landing. This includes representing passengers and crew from British Airways Flight 38 at Heathrow in 2008, Lot Flight 16 at Warsaw in 2011, British Airways Flight 7762 at Las Vegas in 2015 and Emirates Flight EK521 at Dubai in 2016.

James Healy-Pratt, head of aviation and travel, and regarded as the leading claimant aviation lawyer in the UK commented: “Emergency evacuation cases present complex legal and technical challenges. Thomas Cook did a superb and professional job of evacuating the aircraft without any serious physical injuries to passengers or crew. However, our experience of helping many passengers in aviation evacuation incidents worldwide is that psychological injuries are commonplace and often underestimated by many. These types of accidents can frequently be seconds away from a very different and more deadly conclusion.”