Stephenson Harwood chooses Aderant Expert

Stephenson Harwood, a UK 200 law firm with nine offices across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, has chosen Aderant Expert for its practice management solution. The firm needed to be sure it selected a product that would enable it to improve efficiency across the whole firm, and not just within the finance department.

Stephenson Harwood underwent a thorough evaluation process. The firm sought a system that not only allowed it to produce financial data, but also one that allowed the back office and front office to share and utilise the data to drive the business forward.

“We have found Aderant Expert to be the best fit for Stephenson Harwood,” said Joanna Theodosiadou, Stephenson Harwood’s Finance Director. “This was a long-term decision for the way our firm wants to operate for the next decade.”