Claire Watson represented the Met Police in the Tunisian Inquests. The Coroner concluded that all 30 British Nationals were unlawfully killed but would not expand the category of persons in a dependent position to allow him to make findings of neglect.

The Coroner expressed his gratitude to the families of the Deceased and noted their quiet dignity throughout the difficult inquests whilst also acknowledging the “enormous assistance” provided by the Met Police team from SO15.