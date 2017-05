National law firm Shoosmiths has announced six new partners in the firm’s May promotions.

They are joined by 18 new senior associates. All promotions take effect from 1 May.

The firm’s new partners are: David Perry and Catherine Hood (real estate), Aaron Harlow (restructuring & insolvency), Joe Stephenson (commercial) all based in Birmingham; Ruth Clare (real estate) based in Manchester and Lisa Keating (recoveries services), based in Northampton.