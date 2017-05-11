Firm News Shoosmiths Shoosmiths shortlisted at The Lawyer Awards 2017 11 May 2017 11:09 11 May 2017 11:09 Shoosmiths has been shortlisted for Law Firm of the Year and Real Estate Team of the Year in The Lawyer Awards 2017. The Increasing use of estoppel in construction disputes A knotty problem Employers, are you ready for the new EU data protection regime? The key to the lease/licence distinction Shoosmiths Manchester completes first deal for NorthEdge Capital You must be logged in to comment. Log in