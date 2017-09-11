Shoosmiths’ real estate team hires two

The Thames Valley real estate team at national law firm Shoosmiths has expanded with the recruitment of two new lawyers.

Charlotte Bowerman and Abigail Gisbourne have joined the Reading-based team, part of Shoosmiths’ national real estate practice, which was this year shortlisted for Real Estate Team of the Year in The Lawyer Awards. The team recently acted on the sale of a £500m portfolio of properties – the biggest portfolio transaction since Brexit, and the second largest UK portfolio transaction of 2016.

Real estate partner Nathan Rees said the two highly-experienced solicitors would further cement the team’s success. “Charlotte and Abigail bring with them a breadth of experience in the real estate sector and I am sure they will be excellent additions to the team as it goes from strength-to-strength.”

Bowerman and Gisbourne have moved from Pitmans and BrookStreet des Roche, respectively.