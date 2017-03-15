Shoosmiths partners attend MIPIM 2017 in Cannes

By Robyn Adams

The world’s largest international property event, MIPIM 2017, kicks off today in Cannes with four Shoosmiths real estate partners representing the firm on the global stage.

Shoosmiths has a strong international reach as part of the World Services Group (WSG), with UK real estate partners Vaqas Farooq, Kellie Hatton, Dan Hargreaves and Andrew Pattinson present in Cannes this year. They are also in attendance as members of the Manchester MIPIM Partnership, a private sector led initiative, which brings together leading organisations from across all branches of the property industry to promote Manchester as a globally competitive city to live, work and invest. Coordinated by Marketing Manchester and strategically lead by Manchester council, this year’s delegation is the largest ever with 104 delegates.

The Manchester Partnership has occupied a new venue with more space, better facilities and a fuller programme that demonstrates the strength of Manchester’s public-private partnership. The new location places Manchester among the global cities represented at MIPIM.

Simon Boss, head of real estate at Shoosmiths, commented: ‘It is fantastic to have some of our leading real estate partners representing Shoosmiths at such a globally significant property event. The success and influence of our Manchester real estate team reflects our national real estate capability and we look forward to contributing further to the growth and prosperity of all our regions.’

Shoosmiths’ presence in Manchester has continued to flourish, being named Law Firm of the Year at the 2017 Manchester Legal Awards earlier this month and previously named Property Law Firm of the Year at the 2016 awards. The impending move into the iconic XYZ building in Spinningfields this spring is testament to the growth success of Shoosmiths’ Manchester office.

Shoosmiths’ real estate practice continues to experience strong growth nationally with fee income up by 19% year on year and was ranked 13th in the UK by real estate revenue in The Lawyer Top 100 report 2016. Further accolades that evidence the national team’s success include being named ‘Property Firm of the Year’ at the Law Awards of Scotland 2016 and the Shoosmiths Planning team was ranked 11th in the UK by Planning Law Survey 2016.