Shoosmiths’ lawyers appointed to serve on national sports governing bodies

Sports lawyers at Shoosmiths, Caroline Brennan, Mike Patterson and John Shea, have been appointed to key roles on national governing bodies in the sports sector.

Brennan has been appointed as the new independent director for Parkour UK while Patterson and Shea have been appointed to key governance committees’ of the International Powerlifting Federation – the international governing body for the sport of Powerlifting.

A qualified CrossFit coach, Brennan’s passion for sport is reflected in her career and time spent working in-house at Manchester United Football Club as a commercial lawyer specialising in intellectual property, sponsorship and image rights. As independent director, she will work closely with collaborative partners to encourage and develop the safe and appropriate practice of Parkour (Freerunning) and provide governance and regulation on the sport throughout the UK.

Patterson will join the Law and Legislation committee as the sole England and Wales qualified advisor on the overarching legal committee who are ultimately responsible for the proper governance of the International Federation. This role is recognition for his substantial advisory work with British Powerlifting.

Shea’s extensive knowledge of governing body regulations and decisions of arbitration bodies, including the Court of Arbitration for Sport has also been recognised with his appointment to the Appeals Committee, a role that will see him consider the most contentious and technical elements of sport world regulations.

Powerlifting is currently one of the fastest growing sports in the world, both in terms of membership numbers and general awareness and is currently included in the Special Olympics.

Patterson and Shea will become part of the team that is currently looking to achieve IOC recognition and the inclusion of powerlifting in the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in either Budapest, LA or Paris.