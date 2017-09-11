Shoosmiths launches MK family offering with another lateral partner hire

Shoosmiths has appointed leading family partner Caroline Watson to head up a new family team in their Milton Keynes office.

Caroline joins from Slater & Gordon where she was regional head of their family practice and based in Milton Keynes.

Recognised in both the Legal 500 and Chambers directories, Caroline provides high net worth individuals with advice on all aspects of family law. She is a trained collaborative lawyer and a member of Resolution.

Her joining follows that of family partners Peter Morris into the Leeds office and Juliette Peters and Jay Patel into London. Further senior lateral hires are planned as Shoosmiths continues to grow its family team across the firm’s network of UK offices.

Neil Hobden, national head of Shoosmiths’ family team, commented: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Caroline into the family team at Shoosmiths. Launching a family team in Milton Keynes is testament to our commitment to become the leading national family law practice. Caroline is a perfect fit, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge that will benefit the local and national team.”

Caroline added: ‘This is an exciting opportunity to play a part in the development of Shoosmiths family law practice. I look forward to building a new team in Milton Keynes to complement those elsewhere in the firm’s network”. The family team at Shoosmiths advise on all aspects of family law with an emphasis on the financial issues arising from relationship breakdown.