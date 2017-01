National law firm Shoosmiths has advised up and coming surf pop band The Orielles on a deal with leading indie record label Heavenly Recordings.

Creative industries associate at Shoosmiths, Carol Isherwood, who advised on and negotiated the deal, is no stranger to the challenges facing young bands when signing a record deal.

Before becoming a lawyer, she was the lead singer and songwriter in a signed band herself. She also worked in music management for several years before going into law.