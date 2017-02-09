Shoosmiths ‘highly commended’ legal adviser in EISA Awards

Shoosmiths was ‘highly commended’ in the legal or regulatory adviser category of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) Awards.

Presented at the House of Lords, the awards celebrate excellence in a number of related fields with firms, advisers, individuals and journalists being recognised for their outstanding performance in the context of EIS/SEIS schemes during 2016.

Shoosmiths was ‘highly commended’ for its work in promoting the industry through speaking at key investor events and thought leadership and active involvement in technical aspects of EIS/SEIS advice.

Shoosmiths provides both EIS/SEIS tax and corporate advice to all types of investors and investee companies including how to structure and implement EIS/SEIS-qualifying investments, reorganisations and exits from both a corporate and a tax perspective; obtaining advance assurances from HMRC in relation to proposed investments; negotiating investment documents; and submitting responses to consultation documents to HMRC and HM Treasury on proposed changes to EIS/SEIS legislation.