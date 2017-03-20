Shoosmiths hat-trick: third Motor Finance Awards title

Shoosmiths has been named Legal Provider of the Year for the third consecutive year at the Motor Finance Europe Awards 2017.

The awards ceremony recognised achievements in the European motor finance industry over the previous 12 months. All winners were selected by an independent judging panel, and by Motor Finance’s editorial team members.

Shoosmiths was represented at the conference by recovery services partners Mel Chell and Roger Potgieter, commercial partner Stephen Dawson and associate Dan Bennett.