Shoosmiths exhibits venture capital credentials through strategic partnership

Shoosmiths has invested in a strategic partnership with Vitesse Media, acting as a judge and sponsor at upcoming key venture capital industry event, the Investor Allstars awards.

Alastair Peet, who leads Shoosmiths’ venture capital offering, will be part of the judging panel assessing submissions for the awards, while the firm will also sponsor the Investor of the Year category at the ceremony, taking place in London on 27 September.

This award is to acknowledge the individual who has made a significant impact on the European Investment Landscape within the last 12 months.

Now in its fifteenth year, Investor Allstars has been crowned the Oscars and must attend event for the European entrepreneurial and investor community. Over the years, more than 600 entrepreneurs and investment professionals from Europe and the US have attended the awards ceremony.

Shoosmiths is one of the few full-service law firms in the venture capital sector to have a national presence in the major markets of London and the South East, Thames Valley, Midlands and North West.

Shoosmiths is one of the most active UK law firms in the area of advanced manufacturing and tech start-ups, acting for founders, investors, funders, and research organisations, who look to the firm for VCT, EIS and SEIS tax advice, IP and commercialisation. Last year, Shoosmiths was ‘Highly Commended’ in the EIS Awards 2017 and a finalist at the Investor Allstars Awards 2016. Nationally, the corporate team is ranked in first place by deal volume in Experian’s 2016 MarketIQ UK & Ireland M&A league tables. The team was recognised for its mergers and acquisitions expertise at the 2015 M&A Awards, winning the Law Firm of the Year category.