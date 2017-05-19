Shoosmiths advises TSC shareholders on Eddyfi acquisition

Shoosmiths has advised the shareholders of TSC Inspection Systems, which include long standing client Octopus Investments, on the company’s acquisition by market-leading Eddyfi Technologies.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, TSC has significantly contributed to electromagnetic testing technologies over the last 30 years.

The Shoosmiths team was led by corporate partner Alastair Peet with senior associate Alistair Hammerton and paralegal Alice Sedgley assisting and tax partner Kate Featherstone advising on tax related aspects.