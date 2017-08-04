Shoosmiths advises on Screenlimit investment

Shoosmiths has advised screenlimit Limited, developers of the screen-time limiting application, on its recent angel investment round.

Screenlimit (www.screenlimit.net/ss) is a downloadable software that allows parents to remotely control the amount of time their children spend on various devices.

The Shoosmiths corporate team was led by partner Rachel Turner, who has significant experience advising clients in the technology sector on SEIS and EIS investment rounds, particularly within the Thames Valley region.