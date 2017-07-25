Shoosmiths advises Sancus on Heartlands investment

Shoosmiths has advised Sancus (Gibraltar) Limited, part of the alternative financing group Sancus, on its £12m funding package to Green Town (Heartlands) Ltd, part of the WElink Group for the high profile Heartlands development.

Sancus is a leading alternative finance provider, matching the funding requirements of businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Shoosmiths team was led by senior associate and real estate finance specialist Sheelagh Cooley and banking associate Jen Paton with assistance from real estate solicitor Kieran Ogilvie and other members of the real estate and banking teams.