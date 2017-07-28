Shoosmiths advises on sale of iconic Birmingham hotel

Shoosmiths has advised Hotel La Tour on its sale of the entire share capital of Hotel La Tour Birmingham (which operates Hotel La Tour in Birmingham) to Dalata UK (part of Dalata Hotel Group).

Birmingham’s Hotel La Tour is a 4-star premium hotel, based in Birmingham’s Eastside district adjacent to HS2’s Curzon Street terminus in the centre of the city. Last year, the hotel scooped the Top Rated Hotel award in the Laterooms.com Simply the Guest Awards 2016.

Opened in 2012 the purpose built hotel boasts 174 bedrooms, restaurant and bar, a dedicated conference and event floor, gym and has the potential to add further bedrooms.

Dalata is the largest hotel operator in Ireland and operates the Maldron Hotel brand and Clayton Hotel brand throughout Ireland and the UK, as well as managing a portfolio of partner hotels. The group has a current portfolio of 37 three and four star hotels with over 7,500 rooms.

Hotel La Tour will be rebranded as a Clayton hotel in the final quarter of this year.

Corporate partner, Ben Turner, led the deal and was assisted by Georgina Rennie (associate), Helen Burnell (solicitor) and Alice Sedgley (paralegal). Kate Featherstone (tax partner) and James Needham (real estate partner) also lent their specialist expertise to the transaction.